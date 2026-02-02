Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra celebrate theatre roots ahead of Vadh 2 release

New Delhi: As Vadh 2, one of the highly anticipated spiritual sequels of 2026, moves closer to its theatrical release, the film continues to generate significant buzz following the launch of its trailer.

Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra recently visited the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi. The trio, all proud alumni, were warmly welcomed by students, faculty members, and theatre enthusiasts.

During the interaction, Neena Gupta spoke candidly about the changing dynamics of roles and opportunities in the industry. Responding to a question about how earlier roles would often reach her only after senior actors like Shabana Azmi and Dimple Kapadia, she remarked simply, “Yeh samay samay ki baat hai.”

Reflecting on how times have changed, Gupta noted that roles now come to her first, and only move forward if she chooses to decline them. Emphasising that success is a matter of timing rather than entitlement, she highlighted the importance of being prepared when opportunities arrive. The actor also spoke about the need to prioritise health and discipline, adding that maintaining fitness and resisting everyday temptations are essential for longevity in cinema and for doing justice to meaningful work.

Sanjay Mishra, meanwhile, fondly recalled his formative years at NSD and the invaluable lessons he learned by observing his seniors, particularly the late Irrfan Khan. Sharing an anecdote, Mishra said that simply watching actors like Irrfan Khan, Virendra Saxena, Ankur Vikal, Robin Das, and Anup Soni was an education in itself. He recalled once thinking during Irrfan Khan’s performance, “I don’t even know what I learned or didn’t learn at NSD, but what I truly had were people like Irrfan bhai. You could simply watch him. Virendra Saxena was there, Ankur ji was there, Robin Das is sitting right in front of you today while you’re busy looking at your mobile phones. Just watching them was a lesson in itself. Anup da as well these were people you kept observing. I remember once thinking, while Irrfan bhai was performing, ‘When will this man start acting?’ That’s the level at which he was playing the game,” a remark that underscored the naturalism and mastery of the late actor’s craft.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in entirely new avatars while retaining the emotional and philosophical core that resonated strongly with audiences in the original film.

The film further heightened anticipation following its Gala Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025, where it received thunderous applause, reaffirming the enduring stature of its lead actors.

Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 6 February 2026.