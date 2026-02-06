Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra urge fans to avoid spoilers as Vadh 2 hits theatres

Mumbai: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's 'Vadh 2' hit the theatres on Friday morning, but some viewers have already shared key plot details on X and Instagram, unintentionally spoiling it for those who haven't watched it yet.

As a mystery thriller, the film's true impact lies in the unpredictability of its story, and any plot revelations can take away from the audience's viewing experience. Through their post on social media, both Neena and Sanjay Mishra urged everyone to help preserve the suspense and allow audiences to enjoy the film as intended.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Neena wrote, "We request you to please not give away the spoilers or climax of Vadh 2. The film has been made as a thriller mystery, and we hope the experience remains intact for everyone watching it in theatres."

Sanjay Mishra in Hindi posted, " Hum aap sabse guzarish karte hain ki Vadh 2 ke spoiler ya climax ka khulasa na karein. Yeh film ek thriller mystery ke taur par banayi gayi hai aur hum chahte hai ki ise dekhne wale darshak ka anubhav waisa hi bana rahein."

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Sanjay Mishra shared how the title 'Vadh' essentially captured the moral complexity that remained at the heart of the story.

"The name of our film was 'Gwalior'. It was fun to do it, but it wasn't released for about three to four years. However, the word 'Vadh' was in our dialogues. It was then that Luv Ranjan said, 'Vadh is your own title'. I didn't even expect it to become so popular. The speciality of 'Vadh' is that the more you get carried away by the death, the more it will work. You will want to kill that kind of person," he said.

In a follow-up, actor Neena Gupta referred to the grim scenes from the first film that seamlessly blended with the title.

"One day, Sanjay had said, 'Pauses are very important'. In the film, there is a scene when he and I cleaning the blood. We sleep in a small room on a small bed. After the act, we have to go there and sleep. He removes the bedsheet and even forbids the wife to not clean. Those moments, the silences - they are unbelievable," the 'Panchayat' star said.