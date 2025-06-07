Neena Gupta Praises On-Screen Chemistry With Anupam Kher In 'Metro...In Dino'

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta has opened up about her rewarding collaboration with Anupam Kher in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, Metro... In Dino, highlighting their natural and seamless on-screen connection.

Set to release on July 4, 2025, Metro... In Dino is a contemporary drama that weaves multiple stories exploring the complexities of modern relationships in urban India. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Neena Gupta, acclaimed for her versatile acting, reflected on reuniting with Anupam Kher, with whom she has shared a longstanding professional relationship. “I have worked with Anupam before. We’ve done a play together for a long time so it’s very familiar ground,” Gupta said. She described their dynamic as a “great give-and-take relationship as actors,” praising how Kher’s creative input often added subtle variations that enhanced the emotional depth of their scenes.

Gupta also revealed that the film’s non-linear shooting schedule meant that she only fully grasped the extent of her role during the dubbing sessions. “We shot in bits and pieces ‘tukde tukde’ mein so I didn’t realise how much I had actually done until I sat for dubbing. That’s when it all came together and I thought, ‘Oh wow, I’ve done quite a bit in this film!," she shared.

With music composed by Pritam, Metro... In Dino promises to deliver a heartfelt narrative that resonates with audiences through its authentic portrayal of love across generations. The reunion of Gupta and Kher adds an extra layer of emotional authenticity, raising expectations for a memorable cinematic experience.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro... In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.