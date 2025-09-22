Neeraj Ghaywan On Casting Janhvi Kapoor As Dalit Girl In Homebound: 'I Wanted Inner Hunger To Portray...'

New Delhi: Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, has officially been selected as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards. The announcement marks a triumphant return to feature filmmaking for Ghaywan, nearly a decade after his critically acclaimed debut Masaan. Reacting to the official Oscar selection, Neeraj Ghaywan shared his excitement on social media, writing, “OMG!!! This is real!!”

Janhvi Kapoor's Role

Janhvi Kapoor takes on a challenging and transformative role as Sudha Bharti, a Dalit woman whose story confronts the layered intersections of caste, identity, and aspiration in rural India. Her casting, however, has sparked conversations around representation and authenticity in Indian cinema.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ghaywan Responds to Casting Debate

As reported by Hindustan Times, at a recent event for Homebound, Ghaywan addressed the controversy surrounding the casting of Janhvi Kapoor in a Dalit role. Known for his socially conscious filmmaking, the director emphasised the importance of emotional truth and commitment over background.

"In India, we have people from all walks of life. What I was searching for wasn't just acting skill, but also the inner hunger to portray a character with intensity and truth,” Ghaywan said, adding that portraying historically marginalised communities requires sincerity and depth that go beyond performance.

Immersive Preparation for Authenticity

To prepare the cast for their roles, Ghaywan introduced them to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s seminal work Annihilation of Caste, making it the first step in their character research. He also took the actors to rural villages to experience the real-world context of their characters.

“This character isn’t going to come to you. You have to go to it,” he explained. “You have to step out of your privileged life, confront that reality, and let it settle within you.”

About the Film

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, with Martin Scorsese on board as executive producer, Homebound explores the lives of two friends from a North Indian village who aspire to become police officers in search of dignity. As desperation mounts, their friendship is tested in unforeseen ways.

The film is slated for release on September 26, 2025.