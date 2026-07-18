Netflix Global Top 100: Check out 4 Indian films that made it to the list

The global streaming landscape continues to expand with a diverse selection of international titles capturing audiences across borders and languages. To track this massive footprint, Netflix regularly updates its global viewership charts, highlighting the specific titles that are making headlines and commanding the largest worldwide audiences. These updates offer a definitive glimpse into global viewing habits, showcasing how regional stories cross international lines.
While the charts reflect broad global trends, Indian cinema has staged a massive breakthrough during the first half of 2026. Led by an unprecedented surge in international viewership, four blockbuster Indian movies have officially carved a spot for themselves on the prestigious Netflix Global Top 100 Films list.
Here is a look at the four Indian films currently dominating the global charts:
The highlight of the report is the monumental success of local cinema, with four distinct Indian films breaking directly into Netflix's prestigious Global Top 100 Films list. Check out the titles that captured global attention:
India's dominance wasn't just limited to movies; the television sector registered historic milestones of its own.
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web officially shattered records to become India's highest-ranked series ever on Netflix's Global Top 100 TV List. The gripping crime thriller found a massive international fanbase, rubbing shoulders with other global breakout series like Desi Bling, Maamla Legal Hai, Glory, Kohrra, and the viral sensation India's Got Latent.
Concurrently, unscripted formats and comedy continued to prove their immense cross-border appeal. The Great Indian Kapil Show maintained its phenomenal international momentum, officially ranking as the second most-viewed Indian series on the entire platform when measured by total viewing hours.
With Netflix actively ramping up investments in local regional films, original series, and creator-led partnerships, India is rapidly cementing its reputation as one of the world's leading creative and storytelling powerhouses.
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