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Netflix Global Top 100: Check out 4 Indian films that made it to the list

Four blockbuster Indian movies have officially secured spots on the Netflix Global Top 100 Films list as Indian cinema experiences an unprecedented surge in international viewership during the first half of 2026.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Netflix Global Top 100: Check out 4 Indian films that made it to the list
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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