Netizens Applaud Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma As Rahu Ketu Trailer Sparks Buzz Online

New Delhi: The trailer of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma-starrer Rahu Ketu has taken social media by storm, with netizens showering praise on the film’s quirky concept, comic energy, and the lead duo’s performances. It has been a while since audiences saw a lighthearted, feel-good family entertainer, and the trailer seems to have struck the right chord.

Soon after its release, the Rahu Ketu trailer began trending across social media platforms, with fans lauding Pulkit Samrat’s effortless screen presence and Varun Sharma’s spot-on comic timing. From Twitter (X) to fan forums, users have called the trailer “refreshing,” “fun,” and “entertaining,” expressing excitement about watching the duo reunite in a quirky, cosmic comedy setup.

Fans React to the Trailer

As the trailer dropped, social media was flooded with positive reactions. Many viewers praised Pulkit Samrat for bringing a familiar yet fresh energy to the screen, while others highlighted his seamless chemistry with Varun Sharma. Describing the trailer as a “perfect laugh riot,” fans said the film looks like a wholesome entertainer best enjoyed with friends and family.

One user tweeted, “Watching #PulkitSamrat do comedy is honestly comfort he is so effortless and natural yaar!!! #RahuKetu.”

Another fan wrote, “Bhai so excited to see #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma together again. Half the entertainment unko saath mein dekh ke hi ho jaata hai #RahuKetu.”

Sharing their excitement, another user commented, “#RahuKetu looks messy, loud, colourful and fun ekdum #PulkitSamrat kill karne wala hai bhai, he looks so good and funny.”

Elsewhere, a fan noted, “Yeh movie friends ke saath dekhne wali lag rahi hai full #PulkitSamrat jab comedy karta hai toh naturally hasi aa jaati hai.”

Another reaction read, “#PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma do bhai dono tabahi what a trailer! #RahuKetu.”

Echoing similar sentiments, one user said, “Yeh trailer dekh ke mood fresh ho gaya #PulkitSamrat and #VarunSharma kamaal kar diya! #RahuKetu.”

Viewers also appreciated Pulkit Samrat’s expressive performance glimpses in the trailer, noting that his ease in comedy remains one of his strongest assets. Several netizens highlighted that Rahu Ketu appears to be a feel-good film promising laughter, relatability, and wholesome entertainment—something audiences have been craving.

With overwhelmingly positive reactions and growing online chatter, Rahu Ketu has successfully generated strong digital buzz. Both Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma continue to enjoy a solid connect with audiences, and as anticipation builds ahead of the film’s release, the trailer response suggests that Rahu Ketu could turn out to be a crowd-pleasing entertainer on the big screen.