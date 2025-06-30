New Delhi: After days of speculation, fan outrage, and social media drama, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his return to the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3, reprising his iconic role as Babu Bhaiya.

Rawal’s character has been a cornerstone of the Hera Pheri franchise, which has enjoyed cult status since the early 2000s. News of his earlier exit had left fans disheartened, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and even calling the project "shelved." Co-star Suniel Shetty had also earlier spoken to ANI, expressing his shock and calling the development “completely heartbreaking.”

Initially, Paresh Rawal had addressed his departure from the film, denying any rift with the filmmakers . In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he clarified, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director.”

Rawal even engaged with fans on social media, where one user pleaded with him to reconsider. He gently corrected the fan, writing, "NO ... There are three heroes in Hera Pheri."

Even Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha had weighed in, stating she couldn’t imagine Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh Rawal.

Now, the air has finally been cleared. In an interview with Himanshu Mehta on his podcast, Paresh Rawal addressed the rumours and confirmed his return, "Nahi controversy kuch nahi hai. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do. So I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now.”

When asked whether fans would once again see the iconic trio back on screen , he added, “Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi, but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves. After all, all of them are creative—be it Priyadarshan, Akshay, or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”

Reactions have poured in on social media following the announcement. While some fans called the controversy a “cheap PR stunt,” others were overjoyed. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “#WelcomeBackSir,” while another user commented, “This is so exciting, when is the movie releasing?”

Another fan also called this a 'publicity stunt,' writing, "i always knew this was publicity stunt to gain publicty and buzz and now they succeed , paresh rawal , akshay kumar are mature actor and person , no way they could behave like that"

As the trio reunites, fans now eagerly await an official release date for Hera Pheri 3, and hope the magic of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam returns to the big screen once again.