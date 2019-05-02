close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
coolie no.1

New 'Coolie No.1' gets May 2020 release date

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite him, filling in for Karisma Kapoor from the original.

New &#039;Coolie No.1&#039; gets May 2020 release date

Mumbai: The remake of the 1995 film "Coolie No. 1" is set to hit the screens on May 1 next year.

Actor Varun Dhawan will replace veteran Govinda from the original in this remake which will again be directed by his father David Dhawan.

"Aaj ka Din, Agle Saal, Aega 'Coolie No.1' - Hoga Kamaal! Varun tweeted on May 1.

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite him, filling in for Karisma Kapoor from the original.

Sara took to Instagram and shared a photograph of a badge that the coolies wear. It said: "W. RLY. No. 1 licensed porter".

The director is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

After "Mein Tera Hero", and "Judwaa 2", the "Coolie No. 1" remake marks the father and son's 3rd collaboration.

 

Tags:
coolie no.1Coolie No.1 remakeVarun DhawanSara Ali KhanDavid DhawanGovinda
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor starrer 'India's Most Wanted' new poster out! See inside

Must Watch

PT11M51S

Top 5 agendas of the day, 2nd May, 2019