New Films And OTT Releases To Watch: After Dhurandhar, Ikkis To Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

New OTT Releases To Watch: As this year comes to an end, the audiences are all set to witness a rich mix of entertaining platter of cinema in the form of new releases, audio storytelling, theatrical events, and, OTT shows in the upcoming holiday season.

Ikkis - Theatrical Release

The much-anticipated war biopic Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role alongside talented actors Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, will hit theatres on 1st January 2026. Inspired by the bravery of 21-year-old Param Vir Chakra awardee Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the film explores the courage, sacrifice, and emotional weight of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ikkis also marks the final on-screen appearance of Bollywood legend Late Dharmendra, a fitting end to a long and celebrated career.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - Theatrical Release

If your holiday mood leans warm, sweet, and romantic, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s festive rom-com is purpose-built for you. The film arrives in theatres on 25 December 2025.

The Return of Tiger - Pocket FM

For listeners who crave suspense without screen fatigue, this is the right holiday pick for them.. Pocket FM ramps up the audio thriller landscape with The Return of Tiger, a high-engagement story that has already begun building traction. Following delivery boy Abhinav’s discovery that he is the son of a feared underworld don, the audio series unfolds with razor-sharp pacing, emotional stakes, and an addictive narrative hook.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders - Netflix

Streaming exclusively on Netflix from 19 December 2025, following its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The crime thriller brings back fan-favourite investigator Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in a darker, twist-filled murder mystery focused on the influential Bansal family, ideal for those who enjoy gritty drama over the holidays.

Mrs Deshpande - JioHotstar

Mrs Deshpande turns expectations upside down. What seems like an ordinary woman on the surface, played by Madhuri Dixit, is actually a convicted serial killer. Under Nagesh Kukunoor’s direction, the series promises a tense, chilling narrative filled with psychological twists, dark secrets, and a mother-son relationship marred by trauma and distrust. Mrs Deshpande offers edgy, gripping thrills, ideal for viewers who crave a winter-season chill. Streaming on JioHotstar from 19 December 2025

Single Papa - Netflix

Netflix’s Single Papa offers a perfect mix of laughs, emotions, and festive cheer. Starring Kunal Kemmu, the series follows a single father as he navigates parenting surprises, messy moments, and heartfelt connections, all wrapped in a warm, feel-good story. With its Christmas-season charm, engaging storytelling, and relatable family dynamics, Single Papa makes for the perfect December binge - comforting, light, and made for cosy viewing. Streaming now!

Merv - Amazon Prime Video

Merv is a romantic comedy film directed by Jessica Swale and written by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart. It stars Charlie Cox and Zooey Deschanel. Merv lands as a cosy December watch for anyone who enjoys character-driven Christmas stories on Prime Video December 10, 2025.