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New 'Ramayana' posters offer emotional look at Lord Rama and King Dashrath

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana have unveiled new posters depicting poignant moments between Lord Rama and King Dashrath ahead of the film's global Diwali 2026 release.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
New 'Ramayana' posters offer emotional look at Lord Rama and King Dashrath
Image Credit: ANI

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New 'Ramayana' posters offer emotional look at Lord Rama and King Dashrath
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