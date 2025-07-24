New Delhi: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara is smashing box office records in its opening week and has emerged as one of the highest-earning movies of 2025. The film, headlined by two newcomers, has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara surpassed Rs 150 crore on Wednesday. On its sixth day, the film collected Rs 21 crore, although it did witness a slight dip in earnings.

According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara Day 5 Box Office Collection:

• India Net Collection: Rs 132.25 Cr

• Worldwide Collection: Rs 188 Cr

• Overseas Collection: Rs 30.5 Cr

The romantic drama notably earned more on Tuesday (July 22) than it did on Monday.

On its opening day, Saiyaara had a massive start with Rs 21.5 crore. During the weekend, the film saw even higher growth, collecting Rs 35.75 crore on Sunday.

On Monday, the film maintained momentum, earning Rs 24 crore, and went on to show further growth on Tuesday, collecting Rs 25 crore. The total collection now stands at Rs 153.25 crore.

The Mohit Suri directorial has emerged as one of the top five highest-grossing opening weekends of 2025, earning Rs 83 crore within the first three days of release. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its fourth day and has beaten big Bollywood releases like Salman Khan’s Sikandar.

Saiyaara has also surpassed the first weekend (3-day) box office collection of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, which stood at Rs 70.83 crore.

About Saiyaara

The film is essentially a love story between an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall in love while working together professionally. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, and Aneet Padda portrays Vaani. Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025.

Ahead of the film’s release, Mohit Suri said: “I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films, which was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film,” IANS quoted the director as saying.

He added: “No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s level of acting, but they need to be actors who hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre; I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop, and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants.”

