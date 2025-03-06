New Delhi: Director Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon continues to shine globally. After earning praise at top international film festivals and winning over critics and cinephiles, the film has now made its theatrical debut.

Adding to its accolades, it has been honored with the 'Best Feature Film' award at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia, further solidifying its cinematic triumph.

Director Reema Kagti expressed her joy following this historic win and said, ''I would like to thank the National Indian Film Festival of Australia for choosing Superboys of Malegaon as the Best Film and for showcasing it in cities across Australia, helping the film reach a wider audience. We are glad that festival audiences resonated with this story of dreams and determination."

About The Film Festival

The inaugural edition of National Indian Film Festival of Australia, held from February 13 to March 2, 2025, marked a milestone in celebrating Indian cinema. Spanning seven cities—Sydney, Canberra, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne—the festival showcased diverse films nationwide. The grand finale featured a Red Carpet Gala and the closing screening of Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein at Murdoch University, Perth. To keep the festival spirit alive, Dendy Cinemas will host encore screenings of select films in the coming weeks.

Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

Written by Varun Grover, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

The film released in theaters on February 28 across India, the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.