Nikhil Siddhartha and Samyuktha starrer 'Swayambhu' nears release date announcement

Talking exclusively to IANS, director Bharat Krishnamachari said, "Samyuktha was very brave and performed this risky stunt all by herself. This was a shot that required her to scale a mountain with the river flowing below with just one harness for safety. We shot in real locations. This particular scene was shot in Maradmalli in Andhra Pradesh. The slope she had to scale was almost vertical which meant that the level of difficulty was much greater."