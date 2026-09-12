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Nikhil Siddhartha and Samyuktha starrer 'Swayambhu' nears release date announcement

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha confirmed that the grand pan-India period film Swayambhu is finalising its release date following an intense 175-day shoot featuring over 2,500 visual effects shots.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Nikhil Siddhartha and Samyuktha starrer 'Swayambhu' nears release date announcement
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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