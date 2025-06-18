Nikita Roy Movie: Supernatural Space Still Untapped In India, Says Producer Nickky Bhagnani

Nikita Roy Movie: The psychological thriller Nikita Roy, featuring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, is scheduled for a global theatrical release on June 27. Directed by Sinha's brother, Kussh S Sinha, the movie delves into concepts of mysticism, psychological suspense, and the fragility of human nature. With much buzz around the movie, producer Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani shared insights into the making of the much-anticipated supernatural thriller which also features Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. Bhagnani talked about the film’s unique narrative, creative collaborations, and the overwhelming response to its trailer, saying that the genre is still untapped in India.

"The Supernatural space is still untapped in India. Nikita Roy was always envisioned as something different. It’s not just about jump scares or horror elements — it’s a thriller that taps into the fear of the unknown," said Bahgnani.

Talking about convincing Paresh Rawal for the role, Bhagnani said, "Honestly, not at all. When we approached Paresh sir with the script, he instantly connected with the story and the uniqueness of his character. He’s always open to experimenting with roles that challenge him as an actor, and Nikita Roy offered exactly that."

Sharing his views about the response to the trailer, he said that the team has received appreciation not just from audiences, but from the industry as well.

"We wanted to create something that stays with the audience even after they leave the cinema hall. Nikita Roy isn’t just a film you watch it’s an experience that lingers. With its intense storyline, supernatural depth, and haunting visual world, it offers a gripping cinematic journey that blends suspense with emotional resonance," said Bhagnani.

Nikita Roy is produced under Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and Nikita Pai Films Ltd., with release by Baweja Studios in association with Bliss Entertainment, Movies PTE Limited, and Karmic Films. Nikita Roy is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on 27th June 2025.