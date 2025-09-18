Nishaanchi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Nishaanchi,' which stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a crime-comedy, portraying dual roles. Ahead of the much-anticipated release, the film underwent review by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s Examining Committee, which requested subtle modifications.

CBFC Clears Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi

With just a day left for the release of Anurag Kashyap's highly anticipated film Nishaanchi, the CBFC has cleared it after requesting modifications to curse words in 12 instances. The board asked the makers to alter a specific foul word in six scenes and modify other abusive terms in another six, while no visual cuts were made to the film.

Accoring to Bollywood Hungama, On August 21, Nishaanchi was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate in the length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 176.48 minutes. Earlier, Anurag Kashyap's film was 2 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds long.

On September 5, the makers of Nishaanchi approached the CBFC again to make voluntary changes, which included adding the 2-minute-14-second song 'Saram Lagela,' a 58-second post-credit scene, and a six-second slate reading 'End of Part 1.', This also marks a confirmation of the sequel to Anurag Kashyap's film. Logos of Zee Music Company and Amazon Prime Video were also incorporated, extending the film’s runtime by 17 seconds.

Nishaanchi: Anurag Kashyap's Longest Film

The makers introduced further changes to Nishaanchi. The opening credit titles were revamped, the song 'Ee Manwaa' (39 seconds) was removed and replaced with background music, and 'Sunday Ke Maar' was swapped with 'Tohara Naam Dil Pe.'

As a result, while 39 seconds were cut, an additional 3 minutes and 35 seconds of new footage was added. This pushed the final runtime to 179.44 minutes (2 hours, 59 minutes, and 44 seconds), making Nishaanchi the longest film of Anurag Kashyap’s career.

About Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming crime comedy Nishaanchi stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, in dual roles as Dabloo and Bubloo. The film also features Vedika Pinto in the lead alongside Monika Panwar and is slated to release on September 19, 2025.