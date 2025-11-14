Nishaanchi Part 1 & 2 Release On OTT: Anurag Kashyap’s Crime Drama Streaming Today

Mumbai: OTT giant Prime Video, today announced the streaming premiere date for Amazon MGM Studios India’s desi masala entertainer, Nishaanchi. Following the theatrical release of Part 1 in September 2025, Prime Video will premiere both Part 1 and Part 2 together, offering audiences a gripping, immersive experience that brings alive the full intensity and emotion of Anurag Kashyap’s world of crime and punishment.

Nishaanchi Cast, Team

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi, is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap. Nishaanchi marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role, who stars alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub , Kumud Mishra and Viineet Kumar Siingh in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi Part 1 and Part 2 are set for a streaming premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Hindi with subtitles in English starting today.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“We are delighted to bring the two-part film Nishaanchi to audiences worldwide,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “With both parts premiering together on the service, viewers can experience the story in its entirety — an intense, emotional, and deeply layered narrative that reflects Anurag Kashyap’s bold and unfiltered filmmaking style. Collaborating with Anurag and the team has been an incredible journey, and with its powerful performances, evocative music, and quintessential desi flavour, Nishaanchi promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences across India and around the world when it premieres on Prime Video on November 14.”

About Nishaanchi Storyline, Plot

Nishaanchi, a two-part film, follows twin brothers who share identical features but starkly different values — a story of brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption set against the backdrop of crime and punishment. Part 1 introduces Manjari (played by Monika Panwar), a former trap sharpshooter, and her twin sons — Babloo and Dabloo (both portrayed by Aaishvary Thackeray), one fiery and ambitious, the other quiet and conflicted. Drawn into Ambika Prasad’s (played by Kumud Mishra) gang, Babloo’s world spirals out of control when he falls in love with Rinku (played by Vedika Pinto), the daughter of a man he once killed, turning his life of crime into a battlefield of guilt and revenge. Part 2 continues the saga as Babloo seeks redemption but is pulled back into Ambika’s world, leading to an explosive finale where buried truths surface and justice takes its course. Backed by powerful dialogues, a gripping soundtrack, and Anurag Kashyap’s signature storytelling, Nishaanchi promises an intense and unforgettable cinematic experience.



Director Anurag Kashyap shared, “Nishaanchi is a story that has everything I’ve ever loved about Hindi cinema — emotion, intensity, chaos, action and lots of drama. It’s also a very personal film for me and thus everything about it from the writing to the shoot to characters have been created with immense passion and purity. It’s a family saga and while Part 1 dives deep into the world of crime and the choices that define us, Part 2 is about punishment, redemption, and the price we pay for those choices. I’m so thankful to my cast, crew, and the team at Amazon MGM Studios India for pouring their heart and soul into bringing this story to life. I can’t wait for audiences across India and the world to experience both parts together when Nishaanchi premieres on Prime Video on November 14.”