Nishaanchi Poster Out: Anurag Kashyap’s Crime Drama Starring Aaishvary Thackeray Drops Teaser Tomorrow

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming rural crime thriller Nishaanchi is all set to hit theatres on September 19. The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, son of Smita Thackeray and grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The first-look poster had already created buzz, revealing Aaishvary in dual avatars as twin brothers.

New Poster of Nishaanchi

The caption on the poster reads: “Aaj poster aur kal milegi pehli jhalak style bhi hoga, dialogue baazi bhi! Teaser dropping tomorrow!

#Nishaanchi Teaser Out Tomorrow

Releasing in theatres near you on September 19.”

Alongside Aaishvary, the poster features the supporting cast including Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

According to reports, Aaishvary will play twin brothers who are polar opposites in personality. The tagline on the poster “Dil thamiye, jaan bachaiye” hints at the high-stakes drama and thrill that the film promises. The teaser will be unveiled tomorrow.

More About Nishaanchi

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself. It is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films.

Co-star Vedika Pinto has previously appeared in Operation Romeo and Gumraah opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kashyap’s other projects are also making headlines. His film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in early September.

Kashyap’s last theatrical release was the romantic drama Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023), starring Karan Mehta and Alaya F. His film Kennedy, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, is still awaiting a theatrical release.

Nishaanchi releases in theatres across India on September 19.