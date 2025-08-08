New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is making his much-awaited return to the director’s chair with Nishaanchi. The film, which marks the acting debut of newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 19. The makers officially released the teaser on social media, offering audiences a sneak peek into the raw and intense world of the film.

Teaser Out

Taking to Instagram, Anurag Kashyap shared the teaser with a characteristically quirky caption that gave fans a taste of what’s to come. He wrote:

"Tayyari kar di hai!

Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya

#Nishaanchi Teaser Out Now

Releasing in theatres near you on September 19"

Watch:

Storyline

Nishaanchi explores the emotional and moral complexity of two brothers who come from the same bloodline but live in completely opposite worlds. One brother is a principled police officer determined to uphold justice, while the other becomes deeply entrenched in the criminal underworld.

Anurag Kashyap on Nishaanchi

ANI quoted 'Nishaanchi' director Anurag Kashyap as saying, "We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio that trusted me to do that, wholeheartedly. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios. Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all."

He added, "I have been extremely fortunate to find a bunch of good people and superb actors and my most beautiful crew to tell this story in the best possible way that I would have wanted. We're excited, nervous, and can't wait to share the film with the audience to experience when it releases in theatres this September!"

Aaishvary Thackeray Makes Acting Debut

The film also marks the cinematic debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, a newcomer who steps into a challenging lead role in a project helmed by one of India’s most daring filmmakers. While little is known yet about his character, his role as one of the two central brothers is expected to be intense and emotionally demanding.

Anurag Kashyap's Film Poster

Kashyap had also teased the film back in June with a poster and a caption that read, "Poster chapwa diye hai, ab lagne waale hai

#Nishaanchi coming to theatres near you on September 19."

Release Date

Nishaanchi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 19, 2025.

