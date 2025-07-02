New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana is touted as one of the biggest Indian film ever made. The makers are all set to treat the audience to its first glimpse, which will be 3 minutes long.

Ramayana First Look

Amidst the rising excitement for Ramayana, the makers are set to release the first glimpse tomorrow. Interestingly, this glimpse will have a runtime of 3 minutes and will be launched on a grand scale across the nation with simultaneously launching in 9 cities.

Additionally, a separate 7-minute vision showreel will be unveiled closer to its theatrical release in Diwali 2026. This exclusive video unit will offer deeper insight into the planning and execution of this monumental project.

Ramayana Cast, Release

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the most revered character of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. At the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, the actor revealed that the filming for the first part of this much-anticipated mythological epic is complete. One of the highest-paid South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, known for her acting chops and powerful screen presence will be seen playing Goddess Sita in the epic narrative. Meanwhile, KGF star Yash will play Ravana on-screen.

While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.