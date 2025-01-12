New Delhi: Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated political drama Emergency, Kangana Ranaut hosted a special screening in Nagpur. The event was graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, co-star Anupam Kher, and former activists who were imprisoned during the Emergency, making it a poignant and memorable gathering organized at Cinepolis.

Kangana Ranaut, who directs and stars in Emergency, took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the special screening of the film.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised Kangana Ranaut for her film Emergency, he said, ''I am watching this film for the first time. I have seen the Emergency period. If there hadn’t been an Emergency, I wouldn’t have entered politics. We have invited some individuals who worked hard during the struggle of the Emergency. Many people endured hardships during the Emergency. Kangana Ji has brought the true history of the Emergency to light in a meaningful way.''

''I liked one of her films very much, which I watched with my family – Jhansi Ki Rani. That film was so well-made that it still lingers in my mind. That’s why I am confident that this film will also be timeless. The public will support it. The history of the Emergency will once again come before the next generation.''

Recalling the struggle people faced at that time, he further said, ''Many people suffered during that time. They were beaten, jailed, and couldn’t even arrange 50 rupees for bail. Numerous cases were filed during the Emergency. Ordinary people, including women, left their homes and families to fight. For us, this is not entertainment but a question of our identity.''

Expressing gratitiude he concluded, ''I want to thank Kangana Ji for bringing history to light.We’ve invited opinion makers in society for this event. I also want to acknowledge Anupam Ji.''

Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude during the first screening of Emergency, she said, ''Nitin Ji feels like family, there is a sense of belonging. During my campaign, I requested him, and he quickly came to my aid. Even now, when I faced challenges, I requested him to help me cross this hurdle and watch my film.

recalling the hurdles, including bans and intense scrutiny by the censor board faceb by the film, she said, ''This film, set in the Emergency era, has already faced several bans. The film was submitted to the censor board last September. It went through intense scrutiny, involving historians, with every dialogue analyzed. We had to provide proof. After six months of struggle, the film is finally here.''

Emergency, set to hit theaters on January 17, is directed by Kangana Ranaut and delves into the 21-month-long Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, along with its aftermath. Kangana takes on the role of Indira Gandhi in the film.

The star-studded cast includes Anupam Kher , Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.