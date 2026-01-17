No Atlee For Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s Return Rumours Alongside Director Debunked

Following Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, speculation has been swirling about the direction of the iconic franchise. Reports recently suggested that Shah Rukh Khan might reprise his role as Don, but only if Jawan director Atlee was brought in to helm the project. However, sources close to the film have now dismissed these claims outright.

Atlee Not Involved

Sources have confirmed to Hindustan Times that the rumours linking Atlee to Don 3 are completely unfounded. The director has never been approached for the film and has no involvement with the franchise. There have been no discussions regarding his participation at any stage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Quote Of The Day: Shah Rukh Khan On Following Your Heart And Chasing Dreams

The Jawan Connection

The buzz around Atlee is likely fueled by the massive success of his 2023 action blockbuster Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and was released on September 7, 2023. It went on to become one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films, entering the ₹1000 crore club worldwide in just 18 days. Alongside Khan, the film featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, with Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone making memorable cameos. Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, further expanding its reach.

Also Read | Meet Indian Actor Who Is Called The ‘Shah Rukh Khan Of Bangladesh’; Faced Multiple Flops In Bollywood, Became Top Star Across The Border

The Legacy of Don

The third instalment of the Don franchise was officially announced by Farhan Akhtar in August 2023, with Ranveer Singh initially introduced as the new Don through a stylish teaser. In the clip, Ranveer is seen seated with his back to the camera, lighting a cigarette before turning to declare his identity as Don. The franchise’s legacy has previously been defined by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, making it one of Bollywood’s most iconic action series.