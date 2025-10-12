No Entry 2 Cast Update: After Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan Also Exits The Sequel: Reports

New Delhi: After Diljit Dosanjh's confirmed exit from No Entry 2, reports now suggest that actor Varun Dhawan has also stepped away from the Anees Bazmee-directed comedy sequel. While an official statement from Dhawan is still awaited, sources close to the production reveal that scheduling conflicts have played a key role in his decision.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Varun was initially very enthusiastic about the project. However, following Dosanjh's departure, changes in the shooting schedule reportedly led to complications. “Now Varun’s dates are locked for ‘Bhediya 2',” a source revealed, adding that the actor is committed to the sequel until mid-2026.

With both Dosanjh and Dhawan out, the makers of No Entry 2 are reworking the cast lineup. We’re figuring out the new combinations. Arjun Kapoor is still very much on board,” the source added.

Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed Dosanjh’s exit in an interview with NDTV, saying, "We have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together."

Kapoor also confirmed that the original stars of the 2005 hit, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, will not return for the sequel. Instead, the production is in the process of casting 10 female leads for the film.

Varun Dhawan In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra.

As No Entry 2 heads back to the casting board, fans await updates on the film’s new lineup and production timeline.