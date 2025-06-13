'Not Doing Anything Outrageously Funny In The Film' Says Dino Morea On Housefull 5

Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea is happy with the kind of response to his latest release “Housefull 5” and he said that he has not done anything outrageously funny in the film and instead he is “suave, smooth operator with ‘devious’ plans”. The actor shared: ‘’I’m not doing anything outrageously funny in the film. Instead, I’m the suave, smooth operator with ‘devious’ plans.”

He wanted to join the fun with the fifth installment of the “Housefull” franchise. “But the idea of being a part of this franchise was to join in the fun. Blockbuster filmmaker, Sajid Nadiadwala, knows how to add grandeur to an installment to keep it going," Dino said. “Housefull 5” boasts a massive star cast.

It also stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film released in theatres on June 6 with two climaxes. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The first installment of “Housefull” was released in 2010. The second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji. Talking about Dino, he was also seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi as Ricky Khanna.

The romantic comedy film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Dino began his career as a fashion model and made his film debut in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has appeared in over 50 films, primarily in the action and thriller genres. His most popular film was the horror thriller Raaz.

He also featured in Gunaah, Plan, Holiday, Dus Kahaniyaan, Bhram and Acid Factory. In the 2020s, Morea transitioned to streaming platforms, acting in series such as Mentalhood, Hostages, Tandav, and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.