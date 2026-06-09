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NewsEntertainmentMoviesNot just Naomika Saran! Vedang Raina to romance another leading lady in upcoming comedy thriller
VEDANG RAINA

Not just Naomika Saran! Vedang Raina to romance another leading lady in upcoming comedy thriller

Vedang Raina's upcoming project is shaping up to be more than just a fresh pairing with Naomika Saran. Reports suggest the film will feature a second leading lady, adding a new twist to the comedy-thriller's layered romantic storyline.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Pragati Srivastava has reportedly joined the cast as Vedang Raina's second love interest.
  • The film is said to revolve around a romantic triangle involving Vedang, Naomika Saran, and Pragati.
  • Most of the shoot has already been completed, with the film expected to release by the end of 2026.
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Not just Naomika Saran! Vedang Raina to romance another leading lady in upcoming comedy thrillerPic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vedang Rain will be seen romancing another girl named Pragati Srivastava alongside Naomika Saran in the upcoming yet-untitled  Maddock Films. The film is reportedly set to revolve around a layered romantic storyline, featuring the two leading ladies, alongside being a comedy thriller.

According to sources close to IANS, Pragati will be seen in a key role in the untitled film, with her character playing an important part in the narrative. The story reportedly explores Vedang’s character having two love interests, with the details of Naomika already known. Pragati, who’s making her big-screen Hindi debut this year, is also reportedly playing the love interest to Vedang’s character in the film.

A source close to the production revealed told IANS: “While the New’s is abuzz about Naomika and Vedang, now it’s been revealed that there’s another leading lady in the film. Pragati will be seen opposite Vedang in a key role. The film will see two fresh pairings with this film. Shoot is now mostly wrapped, with a few days of shoot pending”.

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This is the third time Pragati, who has worked in films in the south, will be seen in a Hindi film. She has earlier worked in Prakash Jha’s Janaadesh and Anand L Rai-backed Nakrewali.

Backed by Maddock Films, this untitled film, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, has already wrapped up filming most of its schedule and is expected to release at the end of 2026.

Naomika Saran is the granddaughter of the late legendary Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna and superstar Dimple Kapadia. She is the daughter of former actress Rinke Khanna, who has worked in films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye, and Jhankaar Beats.

ALSO READ | Jeevan Bheema Yojana teaser out: Arshad Warsi’s double role plan goes terribly wrong in dark comedy thriller

Talking about Vedang, he currently awaits the release of his film ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, a period romantic drama starring Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, and explores themes of love, separation, migration, and memory. The narrative is expected to follow a romantic relationship shaped and disrupted by historical upheaval, a recurring motif in Partition-era storytelling. The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with A. R. Rahman and his frequent collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha’s teaser to be unveiled on THIS date!

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