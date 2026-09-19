/'Not Oscar material': Dhurandhar snubbed as India chooses Gondhal for 99th Academy Awards

Following much anticipation, the Film Federation of India (FFI) recently unveiled Gondhal, a gripping Marathi thriller directed by Santosh Davakhar, as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards (Oscars 2027). The selection follows last year's official submission, Homebound.
However, with Gondhal edging out Ranveer Singh’s massive box-office hit Dhurandhar, FFI jury member Vivek Vaswani has shed light on why the commercial juggernaut fell short during the final selection process.
Addressing the debate surrounding Dhurandhar, Vivek Vaswani revealed that while a few jury members appreciated the film, it did not fit the criteria required for an Oscar submission. Speaking to NDTV, Vaswani stated that a couple of people liked the film, but the jury did not view it as "Oscar material." He further explained that the Dhurandhar franchise failed to represent Indian culture in the specific manner the jury prioritised for the global stage.
When asked about the voting breakdown among the 14-member jury, Vaswani disclosed that only four members voted in favour of Ranveer Singh's action drama.
Gondhal secured its spot after competing against a diverse slate of 33 films from across the country. The submitted roster included 14 Hindi films, four Marathi, four Telugu, three Gujarati, three Tamil, one Malayalam, one Nepali, and one entry from Nagaland.
During the final deliberation, the jury narrowed the choices down to three titles: Gondhal, Angh, and Maine Vaapas Aayunga, with the Marathi thriller eventually securing the unanimous nod to represent India.
Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is a psychological thriller set against the backdrop of Maharashtra's traditional midnight ritual and folk-performance art form. The film's authentic cultural backdrop was a primary factor that won over the jury.
The film has already made waves internationally, with Davakhar winning the prestigious Silver Peacock Award for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It features an ensemble cast including Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, and Anuj Prabhu, with a score composed by music legend Ilaiyaraaja.
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