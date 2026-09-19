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  • /'Not Oscar material': Dhurandhar snubbed as India chooses Gondhal for 99th Academy Awards

'Not Oscar material': Dhurandhar snubbed as India chooses Gondhal for 99th Academy Awards

Santosh Davakhar’s Marathi thriller Gondhal has been officially selected as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards (Oscars 2027).

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
'Not Oscar material': Dhurandhar snubbed as India chooses Gondhal for 99th Academy Awards
Image Credit: IMDb/filephoto

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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'Not Oscar material': Dhurandhar snubbed as India chooses Gondhal for 99th Academy Awards
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