PAWAN KALYAN

Not Yash but Pawan Kalyan: Dhurandhar 2 to now clash with Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an adaptation of Atlee and Vijay's 2016 Tamil film Theri.

|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Source: ANI
Trending Photos

Not Yash but Pawan Kalyan: Dhurandhar 2 to now clash with Ustaad Bhagat SinghPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: Just a day after the makers of Geetu Mohandas and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups announced that the action thriller has been postponed due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, the makers of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' have announced a new release date.

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer will now arrive in theatres earlier than planned.

On Thursday, the makers took to their X account to share that the film has been moved from March 26 to March 19, 2026. The new date falls on the festival of Ugadi. The film will now clash with Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2', which stars Ranveer Singh.

The post read, "Ustad massacre this Ugadi. Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026."

Take a look

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an adaptation of Atlee and Vijay's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film has been in production since 2023. It stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role along with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in key parts.

The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, who has delivered several hit albums in recent times. Cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, and editing is by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay is written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan.

Kalyan was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which hit theatres on July 24, 2025. The film features actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Jyothi Krishna directed the movie, which was written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava. 

