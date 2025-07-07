NTR Shares Instagram Story As He Wraps Filming For Ayan Mukerji’s War 2: 'Can’t Wait For All Of You To Experience This'

New Delhi: NTR, the "man of the masses," is known for lighting up the big screen with back-to-back blockbusters. With his powerful screen presence and mass-action performances, every project he signs instantly becomes one of the most awaited.

Up next is his highly anticipated Bollywood debut, War 2, slated for release in August this year. The actor will also headline Dragon next year—proving that he’s at the heart of some of the industry’s biggest upcoming projects. With excitement at an all-time high, War 2 promises to showcase a fiery new side of NTR.

Amid the growing buzz, NTR took to Instagram to share a major update. He posted a story revealing that he has officially wrapped filming for War 2.

“And it's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one... It's always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. @ayanmukerji has been amazing—he’s truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can’t wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th!” NTR wrote.

In the post, NTR praised his co-star Hrithik Roshan and director Ayan Mukerji for making the shoot a memorable experience. Entering YRF’s Spy Universe, NTR will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik and Kiara Advani. The film’s posters have already created a massive buzz among fans.

War 2 is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

Apart from War 2, NTR is also gearing up for Dragon, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, which is now set to release on June 25, 2026. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film is already creating major anticipation. He is also reportedly collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama, where he may portray Lord Karthikeya, also known as Murugan.