O' Romeo cast fees REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor vs Triptii Dimri - THIS Actor earns almost 5x more than his co-star

O' Romeo Cast Fees: Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film O’Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and a strong ensemble cast, is scheduled for a theatrical release in February this year. The trailer has generated significant buzz online, earning widespread appreciation from audiences for its intense visuals and performances. Ahead of the film’s release, reports detailing the cast’s remuneration have surfaced on social media.

Shahid Kapoor Vs Triptii Dimri - Check who bagged a bigger paycheck?

According to reports by The Times of India, Shahid Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the romantic action drama, has reportedly been paid Rs 45 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the film. Triptii Dimri, who stars opposite Kapoor as the female lead, is said to have earned Rs 6 crore for her role.

The report further states that Avinash Tiwary, who will be seen as the main antagonist Jalal, has received Rs 7 crore for portraying the ruthless character. Disha Patani, who appears in a special role as a dancer, has reportedly been paid Rs 2 crore, while veteran actor Nana Patekar has charged Rs 4 crore for his role in the film. However, the reports do not yet disclose the remuneration details of Vikrant Massey.

About O' Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Along with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Disha Patani, the film also features Fardia Jalal and Aruna Irani in key roles.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Ustara, while Triptii Dimri plays Afsha. Avinash Tiwary will be seen as Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia as Rabia, and Disha Patani as Julie, a dancer. Nana Patekar portrays the character of Ismail Khan.

O’Romeo is slated to release in cinemas on February 13, 2026.