O Romeo First Look Out: Shahid Kapoor Stuns In Blood-Soaked, Intense Avatar, Set For Release On THIS Date

O Romeo First Look: The makers of the highly anticipated Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo have unveiled the film’s striking first-look poster on social media.

Shahid Kapoor’s Fierce Transformation

In the first-look poster, Shahid Kapoor appears in a raw intense avatar, screaming with his mouth wide open. His face, neck, and hands are smeared with blood, cuts and bruises, battle-worn feel. Wearing a dark, partially unbuttoned shirt, he accessorises with a belt, rings, bracelets, and a chain necklace, giving his character a rugged and menacing presence.

Another still from the film shows Shahid fully tattooed, attired in jeans and a jacket. He flashes a sinister smile, baring his teeth, while blood and bruises mark his face and hands.

Shahid Shares the Poster on Social Media

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared the first look with the caption:

"Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO! Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow!"

Reunion with Vishal Bhardwaj

O Romeo marks yet another collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The duo has previously delivered critically acclaimed films such as Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014), making this reunion one of the most awaited in Bollywood.

Cast, Genre and Creative Team

The film features Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026, just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Apart from this film, Shahid Kapoor will also be seen in the much-awaited Cocktail 2, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.