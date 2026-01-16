O Romeo First Song OUT: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Ignite Unforgettable Love Saga In ‘Hum To Tere Hi Liye The’

New Delhi: After creating a powerful wave of anticipation with its evocative teaser, O’Romeo now unveils its first song ‘Hum To Tere Hi Liye The’, a deeply moving melody that draws audiences into the emotional core of this much-awaited love story.

The teaser offered a stark, immersive glimpse into the film’s world, intense, raw, and layered with intrigue. The first song now peels back those layers, revealing a tender yet aching portrait of love that is restrained, vulnerable, and quietly consuming.

Hum To Tere Hi Liye The - Out Nowhttps://t.co/qVJSGyQSLM#SajidNadiadwala presents

A #VishalBhardwaj film #ORomeo releasing in cinemas on 13th Feb, 2026. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 16, 2026

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri share an arresting on-screen chemistry that unfolds through silences, stolen glances, and unspoken emotions. Together, they bring a rare emotional honesty to the screen, capturing the pain and purity of an unrequited love that feels both intimate and inevitable.

About O’Romeo

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film marks his collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after more than eight years. The duo previously worked together on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). O’Romeo also marks Triptii Dimri’s first collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor.

Set in the post-Independence-era Mumbai underworld, the teaser introduces Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri along with the rest of the ensemble cast, which includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Veteran actor Farida Jalal is also seen in a rare, fierce avatar.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller follows ACP Dev Ambre, a violent young cop who undergoes a drastic personality change after losing his memory in an accident and is forced to reinvestigate the death of a fellow police officer. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, among others.

Shahid also has Cocktail 2 in the pipeline, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

O’Romeo is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

Set against the gritty, brooding backdrop of O’Romeo, ‘Hum To Tere Hi Liye The’ becomes a striking emotional contrast where harsh realities collide with fragile emotions. The composition by Vishal Bhardwaj bears his signature depth and melodic gravitas, while the poetic lyrics by the legendary Gulzar lend the song timeless elegance. Brought to life by the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, the track lingers long after the final note, resonating with the ache of love remembered and love lost. The music of the film is presented by T-series.