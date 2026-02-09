O’Romeo full cast names, release date & salary: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer set to release soon - Check who’s paid more?

O'Romeo Release: Shahid Kapoor has been making headlines ever since the announcement of Vishal Bhardwaj’s highly anticipated O’Romeo. The film has generated significant excitement online, especially after the release of its trailer, which has been praised for its intense visuals and powerful performances.

O'Romeo Full Cast

O’Romeo boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Fardina Jalal, and Aruna Irani. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, and is being widely anticipated for its gripping storyline and high-octane drama.

O'Romeo Cast Fees

Reports about the cast’s remuneration have also grabbed attention. Shahid Kapoor, playing the lead role of Ustara, is said to have been paid Rs 45 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the film. Triptii Dimri, who stars opposite him as Afsha, reportedly earned Rs 6 crore. Avinash Tiwary, portraying the antagonist Jalal, received Rs 7 crore, while Disha Patani, in a special appearance as dancer Julie, was paid Rs 2 crore. Veteran actor Nana Patekar, playing Ismail Khan, charged Rs 4 crore, and Vikrant Massey’s remuneration has not yet been disclosed, as per a report by The Times of India.

Triptii Dimri Look Unvieled

The makers recently unveiled Triptii Dimri’s look, captioning the post: “Mohabbat ek baddua hai jo Afshan ko lagi hai…”

In the poster, Dimri is seen with a dupatta draped gracefully around her, her expression calm and innocent yet exuding a quiet strength through a poignant gaze. Sharing the poster on her social media, Triptii Dimri wrote, “She feels deeply & fights fiercely… meet Afshan in 4 days.”

About O'Romeo

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O’Romeo is a Hindi-language action-thriller set in the Mumbai underworld. The story revolves around Shahid Kapoor’s character, a contract killer, who falls for Triptii Dimri’s Afsha, a woman seeking revenge on Dawood Ibrahim for her husband’s murder. The film promises a blend of romance, intense action, and gripping drama, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.