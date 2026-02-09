O’Romeo New Poster: Triptii Dimri shines in a striking avatar opposite Shahid Kapoor

O'Romeo new poster out: Shahid Kapoor’s much-anticipated film O’Romeo is slated for a theatrical release on 13 February 2026, perfectly timed just ahead of Valentine’s Day. Building further excitement around the film, the makers have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Triptii Dimri, offering a deeper glimpse into her character, Afshan.

Triptii Dimri’s Powerful New Look Revealed

The newly released poster showcases Triptii Dimri draped in a dupatta, a visual that beautifully captures her character’s innocence and simplicity while simultaneously showcasing quiet strength and intensity.

Unveiling the poster, the makers captioned the post:

“Mohabbat ek baddua hai jo Afshan ko lagi hai….”

Take a look:

First-Time Pairing with Shahid Kapoor Creates Buzz

O’Romeo marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and their pairing has already become a major talking point. Audiences have responded enthusiastically to their chemistry, glimpsed in the trailer and amplified by the film’s chart-topping music tracks.

A Dark Tale Set in Mumbai’s Underworld

Triptii Dimri plays a woman driven by revenge, while the trailer offers a gripping peek into the dark and gritty underbelly of Mumbai’s underworld. Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Ustara, a complex character caught in a web of crime and emotion.

Avinash Tiwary steps into the role of the main antagonist, adding menace to the narrative, while Disha Patani makes a brief yet memorable appearance in a high-energy dance sequence. Adding further gravitas, veteran actor Nana Patekar plays a relentless cop determined to bring Ustara to justice.

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj Reunite Again

The film also marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, following their successful outings in Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Expectations are high as the duo reunites for another intense, character-driven drama.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O’Romeo boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia, who makes a special appearance.

Release Date

O’Romeo is all set to hit theatres during Valentine’s Week on 13 February 2026, promising a compelling blend of romance, revenge, and raw emotion for cinema lovers.