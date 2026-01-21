O’ Romeo Row: Vishal Bhardwaj Explains Why He Didn’t Seek Hussain Ustara’s Family’s Consent Amid Legal Notice

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has addressed questions surrounding a legal controversy linked to his upcoming film O’ Romeo. The film, which states that it is “based on true events,” landed in trouble after Hussain Ustara’s daughter sent a legal notice to the makers, demanding Rs 2 crore in compensation.

The notice reportedly objects to the portrayal of the late Mumbai gangster Hussain Shaikh, also known as Hussain Ustara, whose life the film is believed to reference.

Addressing the issue at the film’s trailer launch, Bhardwaj clarified that O’ Romeo is adapted from a published literary work and that he had legally acquired the rights to the story.

“Actually, as I said, there is a book called Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by Hussain Zaidi. I took the rights to that story and, based on those rights, made a film,” Bhardwaj said.

Explaining why he did not seek permission from Hussain Ustara’s family, the director added that the film contains significant fictional elements.

“I didn’t think about taking permission because the story is taken from there and the characters are based on that. However, there is a lot of fiction in it as well. As for permissions, that is something Hussain Zaidi may have taken or should have taken. I didn’t feel that I needed to take any permission, because it is based on a story which is part of a book,” he said.

Bhardwaj emphasised that O’ Romeo is not an authorised biopic, but a fictionalised narrative inspired by real events documented in literature.

About O’ Romeo

O’ Romeo stars Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri, among others, in an action drama.

The action-thriller is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

The film also marks the fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, following Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

Apart from O’ Romeo, Shahid Kapoor will also be seen in the much-awaited Cocktail 2, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.