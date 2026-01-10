‘O’Romeo’ Teaser Out: Shahid Kapoor Turns Fierce In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Tale Of Love And Revenge

New Delhi: The much-awaited teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo was released on Saturday. The 1 minute and 35 seconds-long teaser introduces a host of quirky characters played by Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri and others in the action drama.

The action-thriller is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 13, 2026.

O’Romeo Teaser

Titled “A Peek Into the World of O’Romeo,” the teaser opens with Shahid Kapoor’s character going all out, guns blazing, in the initial half of the promo.

Shahid is seen sporting a cowboy hat, black vest and chunky jewellery, with tattoos covering his body. Glimpses of Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary’s characters are also shown, with some reflecting the same eccentricities as Shahid’s character.