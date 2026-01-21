Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009148https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/o-romeo-trailer-shahid-kapoor-goes-all-out-as-ustara-in-vishal-bhardwaj-s-mumbai-underworld-saga-3009148.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesO Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Goes All Out As ‘Ustara’ In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Mumbai Underworld Saga
O ROMEO

O Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Goes All Out As ‘Ustara’ In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Mumbai Underworld Saga

O' Romeo is an upcoming Hindi-language romantic action drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

O Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Goes All Out As ‘Ustara’ In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Mumbai Underworld Saga(Source: X)

New Delhi: The trailer of O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a gangster obsessed with Triptii Dimri’s character.

Triptii Dimri portrays a woman driven by revenge. The trailer offers a glimpse into a gritty Mumbai underworld, with intense performances and Bhardwaj’s signature dark storytelling.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

 

(This is a developing copy)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

electronics
Trending Earbuds For Everyday Use
indian military power
'Military Power Stands As Ultimate Arbiter': IAF Chief's Explosive Warning
Technology
Will GTA 6 Release On PC After Explosion At Rockstar North HQ?-Details Here
Chennai
Chennai: Woman Killed In Madurai LIC Fire, Colleague Arrested
winter jackets
Winter Jackets And Hoodies On Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
hair straightener
Top Hair Straightener Every Woman Should Own
Jaguar Car Crash news
Speeding Jaguar Crashed Into Truck In Noida: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed
men sneakers
Men’s Casual Sneakers On Amazon With Great Republic Day Sale Live
aircraft crash
Prayagraj Aircraft Crash: Trainee Plane Crashes Into Pond Near KP College
Technology
OnePlus Dismanting? What It Means For Existing Users As India CEO Responds