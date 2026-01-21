O Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Goes All Out As ‘Ustara’ In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Mumbai Underworld Saga
O' Romeo is an upcoming Hindi-language romantic action drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.
New Delhi: The trailer of O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a gangster obsessed with Triptii Dimri’s character.
Triptii Dimri portrays a woman driven by revenge. The trailer offers a glimpse into a gritty Mumbai underworld, with intense performances and Bhardwaj’s signature dark storytelling.
(This is a developing copy)
