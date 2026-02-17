O’Romeo vs Tu Yaa Main box office: Shahid Kapoor starrer leads with Rs 34 crore on day 4, ahead of Shanaya Kapoor thriller

O'Romeo vs Tu Yaa Main box office collection: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s gangster drama O’Romeo clashed at the box office with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s survival thriller Tu Yaa, both hitting theatres just a day before Valentine’s Day, February 13, 2026.

While O’Romeo explored the dark lanes of Mumbai’s underworld through a gangster romance, Tu Yaa leaned into survival drama wrapped in an emotional love story, creating a contrasting cinematic experience for audiences.

O’Romeo: Gangster Drama Garners Strong Opening

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O’Romeo was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and generated buzz for being “inspired by true events.” The film draws thematic inspiration from Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi, presenting a fictionalised crime saga set against Mumbai’s gritty underbelly, according to Sacnilk.

The gangster drama opened with an impressive Rs 8.5 crore on its first Friday. The film saw a 48.82% jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 12.65 crore. Day 3 brought in Rs 9 crore, with early estimates of Rs 4.75 crore on Monday, bringing the total four-day net to approximately Rs 34.90 crore.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 [Friday]: Rs 8.5 Cr

Day 2 [Saturday]: Rs 12.65 Cr (+48.82%)

Day 3 [Sunday]: Rs 9 Cr (-28.85%)

Day 4 [Monday]: Rs 4.75 Cr (early estimates)

Total: Rs 34.90 Cr

The ensemble cast also features Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Tu Yaa: Survival Thriller Sees Modest Start

Tu Yaa opened to a modest Rs 0.6 crore on Friday, growing to Rs 1.45 crore on Saturday (+141.67%), before dipping to Rs 0.8 crore on Sunday. The three-day total stood at an estimated Rs 2.85 crore, reflecting a quieter reception compared to its rival.

Tu Yaa Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 [Friday]: Rs 0.6 Cr

Day 2 [Saturday]: Rs 1.45 Cr (+141.67%)

Day 3 [Sunday]: Rs 0.8 Cr (-44.83%)

Total: Rs 2.85 Cr (estimated)

Weekend Verdict

With O’Romeo emerging as the clear front-runner, Shahid Kapoor’s gangster drama dominated the pre-Valentine’s weekend, while Tu Yaa struggled to gain traction despite its survival thriller appeal. Audiences’ preference for crime-romance over survival drama set the stage for a decisive box office lead for O’Romeo.