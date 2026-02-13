O’Romeo X Twitter movie review: Has Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's gritty actioner impressed the fans? Find out FIRST reviews

O’Romeo X Twitter movie review: Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is out with his latest gritty actioner O'Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film opened in cinemas on February 13, 2026. Let's check out the first reactions of fans who thronged the cinemas to catch the movie.

O’Romeo movie release, cast

The action drama also features Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary among others in pivotal parts. The movie has reportedly completed its censor formalities, with the film receiving an A (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has a theatrical runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

The actioner is made on a budget of around Rs 75–80 crore.

Vishal Bhardwaj on cast fee

Vishal Bhardwaj told IANS, how Vikrant Massey had committed to O’Romeo years ago when he was still an emerging talent. Despite becoming a major star after ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant honoured that promise when approached again, choosing to do the role free of cost. The actor told Vishal Bhardwaj that watching ‘Maqbool’ inspired him to enter the film industry and changed his life forever, making this special appearance his way of paying tribute. Vikrant shot for nearly 8–9 days, delivering a powerful performance that adds significant weight to the narrative.

Vishal further revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia also agreed to be part of ‘O’Romeo’ without charging a single penny, despite budget constraints. Though her role is brief, it plays a crucial part in unveiling a major plot twist in the film. Tamannaah immediately said yes when approached and went on to shoot for nearly 12 days far more than initially planned, also participating in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for the layered character. Her commitment and generosity, Vishal noted, left a lasting impact on the film.

'O'Romeo' marks a fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who have previously worked together in films like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Earlier, the makers announced the film's title and release date, along with a new poster.