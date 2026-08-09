/Ohh My Dog box office collection day 2: Pankaj Tripathi-starrer sees 50% jump, earns Rs 2.85 cr

Ohh My Dog box office day 2: Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog continued its positive box-office run on Saturday, recording a 50% jump in collections and earning Rs 1.65 crore on its second day. The film’s two-day total now stands at Rs 2.85 crore.
The Hindi family drama opened at Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, including Rs 10 lakh from paid previews. Its Saturday collection rose significantly, indicating healthy growth and a positive response from audiences.
The film’s day-wise collections are:
Friday: Rs 1.20 crore
Saturday: Rs 1.65 crore
Two-day total: Rs 2.85 crore
The Saturday growth comes amid positive word-of-mouth, with audiences responding to the film’s emotional storyline and its focus on the bond between humans and dogs.
Ohh My Dog had a notable opening despite the ongoing buzz around Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Its steady growth on the second day has strengthened expectations for a strong Sunday, particularly among family audiences.
Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, along with canine stars Oscar and Bruno.
The film explores the unconditional bond between humans and dogs through two parallel rescue narratives, a dog attempting to protect a young boy and a child trying to save a dog.
The film features more than 250 canine performers, with Oscar and Bruno playing key roles.
Released theatrically on August 7, 2026, Ohh My Dog is positioned as a wholesome family entertainer built around themes of loyalty, compassion and the emotional connection between humans and animals.
The film is currently running in cinemas.
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