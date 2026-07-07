Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film “Ohh My Dog” have unveiled the much-awaited teaser on social media. The teaser opened with megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song “Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, Ek Kissa Suno”, instantly taking viewers on a trip down memory lane and setting the tone for the story ahead. Along with the teaser, they also announced the release date of the film. The teaser gives a glimpse into an emotional story that celebrates the unconditional love and loyal companionship shared between humans and dogs.