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Ohh My dog' teaser uses Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mere Paas Aao' song, hits nostalgia

Amit rai's 'Ohh My Dog' teaser is out now. This film is set to release in theatres on 31st July: Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar and others.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Ohh My dog' teaser uses Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mere Paas Aao' song, hits nostalgia
Image Credit: IANS

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