Ohh My Dog trailer out: Pankaj Tripathi joins brave canine to expose shocking racket

"Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through 'Ohh My Dog', I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose."