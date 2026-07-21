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Ohh My Dog trailer out: Pankaj Tripathi joins brave canine to expose shocking racket

Ohh My Dog trailer out: The trailer of Ohh My Dog offers an emotional and action-packed glimpse into a story of friendship, compassion and courage as a loyal dog helps uncover a major criminal racket. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, the family entertainer is set to hit theatres on July 31.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Ohh My Dog trailer out: Pankaj Tripathi joins brave canine to expose shocking racket
Image Credit: Movie stills

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