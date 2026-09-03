/Om Ka Hari trailer out: Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav bring an emotional father-son story

The trailer for Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas, has been released. It shows a story based on the timeless relationship between a father and son. Along with Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav, the film also features Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur in important roles. The film will be released in theatres on September 18, 2026.
Raghubir Yadav plays Hari Prasad, a man who believes, after a medical scare, that he's only got a few days left. So he decides to spend them in Varanasi. His son Om, played by Anshuman Jha, ends up going along, dragged into it, really, even though their relationship is anything but smooth. Arguments, tension- all of it comes with the territory.
The trailer captures that journey: emotional, messy, full of things left unsaid alongside the love that's clearly still there. There's a chaotic family backdrop too, everyone with their own baggage, their own opinions clashing. Somehow the film manages to hold both the heavy moments and the funny ones together, which is probably why it feels so relatable.
It also digs into something bigger questions about life, death, what it all means. What starts out as prep for dying slowly turns into something else entirely: a journey toward actually understanding life. And at its core, it's about how hard it can be to say "I love you," especially between a father and son.
Raghubir Yadav spoke about his character, saying fathers and sons argue plenty, sure, but that bond never really breaks. Stubborn, loving, terrible at expressing emotion that's how he described the role.
Anshuman Jha talked about the realism of it all, how the film doesn't pretend relationships are perfect. Sometimes, he said, the people we fight with hardest are exactly the people we love the most.
Soni Razdan chimed in too, describing the family on screen as dysfunctional but somehow still holding together, despite everything. Director Harish Vyas said his real interest was in exploring why people struggle so much to express love, particularly within a father-son dynamic.
Music plays a big role here as well. Asha Bhosle lends her voice to the soundtrack, among others, and the songs lean into themes of love, memory, and spirituality, adding another emotional layer to the whole thing.
This marks the third time Anshuman Jha and Harish Vyas have worked together.
With a mix of emotions, humour, and meaningful storytelling, Om Ka Hari promises to be a relatable film about family, love, and life. The trailer has already created curiosity, and audiences can look forward to watching this heartfelt father-son journey in theatres on September 18, 2026.
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