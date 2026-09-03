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Om Ka Hari trailer out: Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav bring an emotional father-son story

The trailer of Om Ka Hari highlights a complex yet emotional father-son relationship, blending humour with deeper life questions. Starring Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav, the film explores love, conflict, and self-discovery through a journey to Varanasi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Om Ka Hari trailer out: Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav bring an emotional father-son story
Image Credit: IMDb

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Om Ka Hari trailer out: Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav bring an emotional father-son story
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