OMG 2 Movie Review: A Logical And Researched Take On Sex Education In India, Must Watch For Parents

Movie Review: OMG 2

Direction: Amit Rai

Actors: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil, Brijendra Kala

Rating - 3.5/5 stars



Written and directed by Amit Rai, who has already established his story-telling skills with Road To Sangam and Tingya, he creates yet another hard-hitting tale about family, religion, and sex education.

Presents a unique and fresh take on our society; which refuses to grasp the concept of sex, hormonal changes and healthy discussion about the challenges of life, which kids will face while growing up.



OMG 2 is the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a simple hardworking man, and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva; a loving father and a caring husband, who wants the best for his family and kids.

Kanti's son Vivek, a teenage boy going through emotional and hormonal changes, laced with misinformation ends up taking erectile pills, which results in devastating outcomes and he is expelled from school, over immoral conduct.



Kanti realizes that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance, for which he is partly to be blamed. Grief-struck and unable to handle societal shame, Kanti decides to leave the town with his family. And at that moment, his prayers are answered, a divine intervention, the messenger of lord Shiva, Akshay Kumar, steers him towards courage, and truth, and stands his ground.



Motivated by his lord's messenger, Kanti drags the entire school, people who misguide teens about sex education, including himself, for not giving his child the proper guidance.



Akshay Kumar is not playing Lord Shiva, but one of his messengers, sent to earth, to help and guide Kanti, who is lost under societal pressure.



The court battle, which makes up pretty much the entire second half of the movie, introduces Yami Gautam as Kamini Maheshwari, who is defending the school and happens to be the daughter-in-law of the school owner.

The courtroom debate ignites the entire narrative. Powerful points are made by Kamini Maheshwari and unexpected yet witty rebuttals from Kanti Sharan Mudgal, the film takes the audience on an entertaining, engaging, and thought-provoking journey.

The entire idea of the movie is to present a logical and responsible take on the importance of sex education in school. Otherwise, our kids will keep on making ill-informed decisions, which have devastating outcomes.

There is a scene in the film, where Kant's daughter tells her mother to say washroom, and not Sandas; if you use dirty words to describe something, it becomes dirty. Hence the selection of earful words, or proper words is a must. The same goes for sex, if you pick the proper word to describe this bodily need, it might not be all that taboo.



The film also features Pawan Malhotra as the Judge, Govind Namdev as Pujari, Arun Govil as the Principal, and Bijerndra Kala as Doctor, and they all take the story forward with their stellar performance.



The music of the film is already a hit among fans. It offers something very unique and fresh, wrapped in subtle humor and well-written dialogues, which maintain the dignity for family viewing.

OMG 2 is a worthy ode to the previous installment and a must-watch for parents.