OMG 2 New Poster: Yami Gautam Surprises In Lawyer Avatar, Release Date Announced

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. The makers dropped the character poster and guess what? The actress it seems is playing a lawyer in the movie. Her on-screen pairing with Akki will be a fresh one and surely fans looking forward to it.

The actress shared the poster online with a caption: Miliye Kamini Maheshwari se #OMG2 in theatres on August 11! Teaser drops soon.

The actress got rave reviews for her quality content films in the past including ‘A Thursday’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’, ‘Lost’, ‘Uri’, ‘Dasvi’ among others. The actress has had a phenomenal year so far with movies such as ‘Lost’ and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ getting critical acclaim. She gained appreciation from critics as well as the audience for her performance.



On the upcoming movie front, Yami has ‘Dhoom Dham’ and ‘OMG 2’ in store for her audience.

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai and is a sequel to the 2012 release of the same name, OMG – Oh My God! It features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil in lead roles.

The first intriguing look of the film featuring Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva was launched in October 2021.