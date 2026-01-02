OMG 3 Cast: Rani Mukerji Reportedly Set To Join Akshay Kumar In Third Instalment

New Delhi: Actress Rani Mukerji is reportedly all set to join the cast of Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 3. According to a report by Mid-Day, Mukerji and Akshay Kumar will collaborate for the first time.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the inclusion of Rani Mukerji is expected to make the beloved franchise even grander in its third instalment.

The report further states that director Amit Rai plans to scale up the third instalment in every aspect, from the story and emotions to performances. Rani coming on board has reportedly made the film even bigger.

Akshay Kumar will reunite with director Amit Rai, who earned both critical acclaim and box office success with OMG 2.

With Rani Mukerji joining the cast of Oh My God 3, the film has emerged as one of the most anticipated projects currently in development.

The franchise has previously dealt with social issues ranging from blind faith in the first instalment to sex education in Indian schools in the second.

The report further added that the film’s pre-production is expected to go on the floor by mid-2026.

The Oh My God franchise has carved a unique space in Hindi cinema, standing out for its ability to blend sharp social commentary with mainstream entertainment. The original film set the tone with Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of an atheist who takes God to court, alongside Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Krishna.

Following this, OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, struck a chord with audiences, reaffirming the franchise’s impact.

Meanwhile, earlier reports by Bollywood Hungama suggested that Anees Bazmee is set to begin shooting his upcoming comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The shoot is reportedly scheduled to take place between January 15 and January 20. Akshay and Vidya have previously worked together on films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, and Heyy Babyy. Bazmee has also earlier directed Akshay Kumar in the comedy film Thank You.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, released in 2023, where she played the titular role, portraying a real-life mother fighting for her children’s custody. She is set to appear next in Mardaani 3, slated for release in 2026.

An official announcement is yet to be made and is expected in the coming months.