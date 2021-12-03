हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

On Mithali Raaj's birthday, release date of her biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu announced!

'Shabaash Mithu' has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali's iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

On Mithali Raaj&#039;s birthday, release date of her biopic &#039;Shabaash Mithu&#039; starring Taapsee Pannu announced!

Mumbai: On the occasion of Mithali Raj's birthday on Friday, the release date of 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu has been announced. It will hit the screens on February 4, 2022.

'Shabaash Mithu' is the coming-of-age tale of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali's life with Taapsee essaying the titular role.

Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.

'Shabaash Mithu' has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali's iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu's Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taapsee PannuShabaash MithuMithali Raj's birthdayMithali Raj
Next
Story

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor singing 'Mehram' is balm to one's soul

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Tyre of Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage Fighter Jet gets stolen