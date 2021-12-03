On Mithali Raaj's birthday, release date of her biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu announced!

Mumbai: On the occasion of Mithali Raj's birthday on Friday, the release date of 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu has been announced. It will hit the screens on February 4, 2022.

'Shabaash Mithu' is the coming-of-age tale of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali's life with Taapsee essaying the titular role.

Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.

I am not sure about born to play cricket but I am happy and proud I earned my spot to play you on screen. Will suffice with this achievement for this birth #ShabaashMithu https://t.co/dWk9jWcXJU — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2021

'Shabaash Mithu' has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali's iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu's Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven.