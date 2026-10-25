/One song, five languages: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana unveils Mangal Rang simultaneously across India, bringing Rama and Sita’s love story to audiences nationwide

Speaking about lending his voice to Mangal Rang and being part of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, Arijit Singh says, Ramayana is not merely a story or an epic; it is a timeless reflection of life, our inner consciousness and the connection we share with everything around us. The melody of Mangal Rang, composed by A. R. Rahman sir, took me somewhere beyond words, into a space where love blossoms in its purest form. The sincerity and tenderness of the eternal relationship between Shri Ram and Mata Sita kept reminding me of the thread of love that connects us all, beyond everything that makes us seem different. Being part of this melody has been a deeply transformative experience, and I feel blessed to have been a part of a dream that Namit sir and his team are bringing to life. I hope this song reaches every listener with the same feeling of love, gratitude and devotion that I experienced while singing it.”