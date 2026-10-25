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  • /One song, five languages: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana unveils Mangal Rang simultaneously across India, bringing Rama and Sita’s love story to audiences nationwide

One song, five languages: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana unveils Mangal Rang simultaneously across India, bringing Rama and Sita’s love story to audiences nationwide

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana unveils “Mangal Rang,” a soulful A. R. Rahman composition celebrating the divine love and journey of Lord Rama and Maa Sita, featuring renowned singers across five Indian languages ahead of the film’s November 2026 release.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
One song, five languages: Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana unveils Mangal Rang simultaneously across India, bringing Rama and Sita’s love story to audiences nationwide

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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