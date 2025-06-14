One Year Of Chandu Champion: Kabir Khan Calls Kartik Aaryan’s Performance 'Nation-Defining,' Backs Him For National Award

New Delhi: As Chandu Champion completes one year since its theatrical release on June 14, 2024, the film continues to be celebrated for its powerful storytelling and Kartik Aaryan’s transformative performance. Directed by Kabir Khan, the acclaimed biographical drama tells the inspiring real-life story of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, and has left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.

Kartik Aaryan’s dedication to the role was evident both on and off screen. From a demanding physical transformation to capturing the emotional complexity of Petkar’s journey, Aaryan earned widespread acclaim for what many have called the most intense and career-defining role of his life.

Marking the film's first anniversary, director Kabir Khan reflected on the significance of Aaryan’s performance and didn’t hold back in his praise.

"Every accolade the film has received is deeply linked to what he (Kartik Aaryan) brought to the table, be it emotionally, physically, and artistically,” Khan said. "As for the National Award, I genuinely believe he deserves it. This performance was career-defining, and more importantly, it was nation-defining. He told the story of a forgotten hero with such dignity and passion that it left an undeniable impact. And if awards are meant to honour performances that move the country, then Kartik Aaryan should absolutely be in that conversation.”

Since its release, Chandu Champion has been recognized at numerous international and domestic platforms, including the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the New York Indie Film Festival, and several major Indian award shows. The film has come to symbolize the power of cinema to spotlight extraordinary real-life stories and give voice to unsung heroes.

For Kartik Aaryan, the role marks a pivotal shift in his career — from light-hearted, mainstream fare to complex, layered characters that showcase his range as an actor. One year later, Chandu Champion stands not only as a cinematic triumph but also as a defining moment in Indian film history.