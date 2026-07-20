/Operation Safed Sagar trailer out: Siddharth and Abhay Verma lead gripping Kargil War drama - Watch

Talking about the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “At Netflix, we are committed to championing bold, original stories that haven't been told before. Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell, a first-of-its-kind series inspired by the IAF's role in the Kargil War. It is a tribute to the courage, camaraderie and sacrifice of The Golden Arrows, a squadron that went beyond the call of duty, in service of the nation. This is a first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots”.