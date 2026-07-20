Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Operation Safed Sagar trailer out: Siddharth and Abhay Verma lead gripping Kargil War drama - Watch

Operation Safed Sagar trailer out: Siddharth and Abhay Verma lead gripping Kargil War drama - Watch

Operation Safed Sagar trailer out: The trailer of Operation Safed Sagar has been unveiled, offering a powerful glimpse into one of the Indian Air Force's most challenging missions during the Kargil War. Starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill and Dia Mirza, the military drama premieres on Netflix on THIS date.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
Operation Safed Sagar trailer out: Siddharth and Abhay Verma lead gripping Kargil War drama - Watch
Image Credit: movie stills

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Operation Safed Sagar trailer out: Siddharth and Abhay Verma lead gripping Kargil War drama - Watch
operation Safed Sagar2 min ago
2
Auto news17 min ago
3
Ruturaj Gaikwad24 min ago
4
mobility51 min ago
5
Auto news56 min ago