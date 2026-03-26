‘Operation Sindoor’ film announced: Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar collaborate on war drama

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to direct a new feature film based on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.



The film will be jointly produced by Agnihotri's banner I Am Buddha Production and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.



The story of the film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. 'Tiny' Dhillon's book 'Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.' The makers say the film is based on real events and detailed research done with inputs from different wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

On April 22 2025, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. The attack was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.



Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is known for making films based on political subjects. His previous films include 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files.'



His recent project 'The Bengal Files' (earlier titled The Delhi Files) explored events linked to Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. The political drama hit theatres last year on September 5 and explored the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, presenting them as a, in their view, documented genocide. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher.