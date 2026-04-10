O'Romeo OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri’s romantic drama

New Delhi: Vishal Bharadwaj's romantic thriller O'Romeo is finally arriving on OTT platforms. The Shahid Kapoor starrer hit theatres in February. The romantic action thriller is inspired by the non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi.

When and where to watch O'Romeo online?

O'Romeo is available on Amazon Prime from April 10. Prime Video made the announcement on social media on Friday morning. The quiet announcement came as a surprise, as most big Hindi films' streaming releases are announced in advance, and not after they are already on the platform.

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Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles, with Vikrant Massey appearing in a special role. Hussain Dalal and Rahul Deshpande also feature in key roles.

More about O'Romeo

O'Romeo is set against the gritty world of underworld Mumbai in the 1990s. It tells the love story of Ustara, a young man who falls deeply in love with Afsha (played by Triptii Dimri).

The screenplay has been co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula.

O'Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who have previously worked together in films like Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Earlier, the makers announced the film's title and release date along with a new poster.

As per Sacnilk reports, the movie raked in Rs 72.96 crore (India net). The gross collection stands at Rs 110.78 crore, including overseas earnings of Rs 24.75 crore. The movie received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and had a theatrical runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

The actioner is made on a budget of around Rs 75–80 crore.